TORONTO -- The City of Mississauga announced Thursday that all city employees and volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31.

“As an employer and the operator of many front-line services, the City of Mississauga has a duty to ensure we create a safe working environment. A vaccination policy will help us to do this and will align Mississauga with the many other public and private sector organizations that are moving in the same direction,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said in a statement.

The new policy will apply to the City of Mississauga’s 7,000 employees, across all departments, and will be finalized in the coming weeks, the city said.

Those who do not provide proof of full vaccination by the end of October must complete routine COVID-19 testing before entering the workplace.

The city’s announcement comes a day after Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh called on the province to introduce a proof of vaccination program.

“I am reiterating my call to the province to implement a vaccine certificate program,” Dr. Loh said. According to Dr. Loh, establishing these restrictions would help control the spread of the Delta variant in the short term.

In the absence of a province-wide approach, “Peel Public Health is also actively exploring with other health units what could be done locally on a vaccine certificate program," Dr. Loh said.

Following his remarks, Mississauga’s special council passed a motion in favour of supporting Dr. Loh’s urge for a provincial vaccine certificate program.

Mayor John Tory said on Tuesday he would be open to a “regional” vaccine certificate program, if the Ford government continues to turn down the possibility of introducing a province-wide approach.

Premier Doug Ford was asked in July if he would consider a vaccine passport program. In response, he said, “The answer is no, we're not gonna do it. We're not gonna have a split society.”

However, two Ontario MPPs who refused to get vaccinated were expelled from caucus this month, after the Ford government confirmed all members would be required to get fully vaccinated.