Mississauga says it is lowering speed limits to 40 km/h in some neighbourhoods
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 7:10AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 4, 2019 7:20AM EDT
The city of Mississauga says it will be lowing speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.
The city says traffic bylaws will be amended in the coming months to gradually lower speed limits from 50 to 40 kilometres an hour.
The move brings speeds in line with limits allowed in school zones.
The city says the new limits should be in place in 10 neighbourhoods by the end of the year.