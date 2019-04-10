

The Canadian Press





DURHAM, N.C. -- Canada's R.J. Barrett will leave Duke University after one season and enter the 2019 NBA draft.

The six-foot-seven forward from Mississauga, Ont., made the announcement on a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

"It was a dream of mine to play at Duke ever since i was a young kid, it is also a dream of mine to play in the NBA and have great success there. After discussing with my family and coaches, I've decided I'll be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft," Barrett said.

Barrett is projected to be a top-three pick by many NBA observers.

He joins a growing list of Canadians leaving the NCAA early to enter the NBA draft.

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele of Burlington, Ont., and Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis of Oakville, Ont., announced they will enter the NBA draft on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt's Simi Shittu of Burlington, Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., and Virginia Tech's Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Toronto also have said they will enter the NBA draft.

The draft is June 20 in New York.