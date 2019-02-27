Mississauga's Andreescu downs Buzarnescu to advance to quarterfinals at Mexican Open
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 8:55PM EST
ACAPULCO, Mexico -- Canadian Bianca Andreescu advanced to the quarterfinals at the Mexican Open on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2, 7-5 in second-round play.
Andreescu, ranked No. 71, needed one hour 44 minutes to beat the No. 31-ranked Buzarnescu.
Andreescu won 68 per cent of her first-service points and saved 5-of-7 break points while breaking Buzarnescu five times on 10 chances.
She will face China's Saisai Zheng in the quarterfinal round.
Zheng, ranked No. 40, downed Hungary's Timea Babos 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarters.
Andreescu, Canada's top-ranked women's player, has risen up the standings at a remarkable pace early into this season.
She won the Oracle Challenger in California two weeks ago for her first career WTA title. She was No. 152 in late December.