Mississauga, Ont., set to reconsider ban on cannabis retail stores

A customer smells a sample as she shops for cannabis on the first morning of opening for Toronto's "Hunny Pot," one of the retail stores licensed to sell cannabis in Ontario on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young A customer smells a sample as she shops for cannabis on the first morning of opening for Toronto's "Hunny Pot," one of the retail stores licensed to sell cannabis in Ontario on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton