Mississauga, Ont. camp counsellor charged after allegedly filming 6-year-old in washroom

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Alexander Clarke was arrested and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography. (Peel Regional Police) On Wednesday, 26-year-old Alexander Clarke was arrested and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography. (Peel Regional Police)

