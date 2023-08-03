Mississauga, Ont. camp counsellor charged after allegedly filming 6-year-old in washroom
Police in Peel Region have arrested and charged a Mississauga camp counsellor after he allegedly filmed a six-year-old child inside a camp washroom.
Police say that the alleged offence took place at MC Day Camp, in the Lakeshore Road East and Hurontario Street area, between December of last year and this month.
The male counsellor has been a volunteer at MC Day Camp since June of 2018, police say.
On Wednesday, 26-year-old Alexander Clarke was arrested and charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.
He was held for a bail hearing, according to police.
Police say that they executed a search warrant in connection with the investigation, and in doing so, it became evident to investigators that there may be further victims.
The investigation is ongoing, and police have released a photo of the accused.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
