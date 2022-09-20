A Mississauga nightclub that was the subject of a public safety alert following several crime-related incidents this summer is pausing operations.

The City of Mississauga previously issued a two-week suspension notice to Her Nightclub on Sept. 9, which would have enabled it to reopen later this week.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday the management for the club near Eglinton Avenue East and Dixie Road said that it was recently notified of a new “temporary” condition on its licence limiting its hours of operations.

It said that the requirement would prevent it from operating outside the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and threaten the viability of the business.

“With over 50 employees, in addition to the substantial overhead to operate a large venue in a professional and secure manner, this limitation leads the business into a guaranteed financial loss. Therefore, we must pause all operations as we appeal to this particular condition,” the statement says.

In August police took the rather unprecedented step of warning the public about “heightened risks” associated with visiting Her Nightclub.

In the safety alert police said that they have responded to over two dozen calls at the establishment since January, 2021, including a shooting on Sept. 4 which left a man seriously injured.

The management for the club, however, suggested in their statement that they have been unfairly blamed for incidents that have taken place off their property in a shared plaza.

“The plaza which is home to over 10 businesses, including multiple event venues, has been the scene of five outdoor shootings in 2021 and 2022 to our knowledge. The venue has proactively attempted to connect with local enforcement through various avenues, and has twice been denied the opportunity to pay duty officers to be a visible presence in the parking lots of the plaza, which is also home to Her,” the statement notes.

“We will continue to attempt to reach out to enforcement and city officials, in hopes of finding solutions to the ongoing and increasing acts of violence in the city, which isn't only isolated to the complex that houses ENTICE ULTRA CLUB/HER.”