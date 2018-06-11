

CTV News Toronto





A Mississauga mother is facing charges after police say she left an 11-month-old child unattended in a locked vehicle in Oakville on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police say they attended a plaza near Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive shortly before 1 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a child inside a parked vehicle.

It’s alleged the child’s mother had been shopping at a nearby store for nearly 90 minutes before police were called to the parking lot.

Once the vehicle was opened, the child was looked over by paramedics as a precaution but determined to be unharmed.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.