Mississauga mother charged after toddler left in vehicle for more than an hour
Halton Regional Police file photo.
CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 3:24PM EDT
A Mississauga mother is facing charges after police say she left an 11-month-old child unattended in a locked vehicle in Oakville on Sunday.
Halton Regional Police say they attended a plaza near Trafalgar Road and Postridge Drive shortly before 1 p.m., after a caller reported seeing a child inside a parked vehicle.
It’s alleged the child’s mother had been shopping at a nearby store for nearly 90 minutes before police were called to the parking lot.
Once the vehicle was opened, the child was looked over by paramedics as a precaution but determined to be unharmed.
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with abandoning a child and failing to provide the necessaries of life.
Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Halton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.