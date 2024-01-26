Mississauga mayoral election could be held on June 10

Mississauga residents could be heading to the polls on June 10 to choose a new mayor.

The suggested timeline was mentioned in a report written by the city clerk, to be presented to city council on Jan. 31.

If approved, council will pass a bylaw at a special meeting to be held on March 6. Once the bylaw passes, nominations will be accepted between March 6 and April 26.

Advanced poll days will be held on select days at the end of May and beginning of June, with the final election day scheduled for June 10.

In their report, the city clerk noted that June 10 was a professional activity day for the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin-Peel District School Board, which will make it easier for schools to facilitate voting locations. They also noted the need to make a quick decision in order to give staff enough time to organize the election.

The city clerk also noted that the cost of the mayoral election could be up to $3.5 million. This would cover the administration of the election as well as fulfill a rebate program that pays eligible individuals who contribute to the campaigns.

Now-Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie resigned from her position as mayor on Jan.12 after nearly two decades in the role.

A few days later Mississauga city council declared the head of council seat vacant. After declaring a seat vacant, council has 60 days to call a byelection.

A handful of potential candidates have indicated their intention to run, but there is still lots of time for individuals to put their hat in the race.