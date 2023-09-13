Mississauga, Ont. Mayor Bonnie Crombie to take leave of absence: spokesperson

Bonnie Crombie will take a leave of absence from her role as Mississauga mayor, according to a spokesperson on her campaign.

A spokesperson for Crombie’s Ontario Liberal leadership campaign confirmed the move to CTV News Toronto Wednesday evening. At this time, it's unclear who will oversee mayoral responsibilities in her absence.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Mississauga and the mayor’s office for further information.

Crombie launched her bid for the Ontario Liberals top job in June, claiming she has the "experience and energy” necessary to take on Premier Doug Ford in the next provincial election, slated for the spring of 2026.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Siobhan Morris and Jordan Fluegel. This is a developing story. More to come…