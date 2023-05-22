Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie confirms bid for Ontario Liberal Party leadership

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is running to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

CP24 learned Monday that 63-year-old Crombie has formed an exploratory committee in preparation for her run and is expected to formally register at a later date.

The news comes just days after the provincial government dissolved Peel Region, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025 -- something Crombie has long been calling for.

Prior to her 2014 election as Mississauga mayor, Crombie served as city councillor as well as an MP for Mississauga-Streetsville.

She is set to join CP24 Breakfast on Tuesday at 7 a.m. to discuss her decision.