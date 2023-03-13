Mississauga man with driving prohibitions pulled over twice in four days, police say

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police) A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Peel Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America

Volkswagen has announced it plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario. The European automaker announced Monday that the Volkswagen Group and its battery company PowerCo will establish its first overseas 'gigafactory' for battery cell manufacturing in St. Thomas, Ont., with the start of production planned for 2027.

NEW

NEW | 4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast

Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton