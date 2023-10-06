Toronto

    • Mississauga man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl, police believe there are additional victims

    Peel police have charged Sharrujan Rangan with sexual assault following an incident on Sept. 24, 2023. (Peel Regional Police) Peel police have charged Sharrujan Rangan with sexual assault following an incident on Sept. 24, 2023. (Peel Regional Police)

    A 24-year-old Mississauga man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl late last month has been charged and police believe there may be additional victims.

    Peel police said in a news release issued Friday that Sharrujan Rangan approached the victim as she was walking in the area of Dixie Road and Bloor Street in east Mississauga on Sept. 24.

    After Rangan engaged the victim in conversation, police said he “forced her into sexual activity.”

    The victim did not sustain any injuries, police said.

    Investigators said they identified Rangan as the suspect and placed him under arrest on Sept. 25.

    He’s charged with one count of sexual assault.

    “Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims and are urging them to come forward,” police said.

    Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

