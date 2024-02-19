Mississauga man charged after woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive at around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from a slash wound to her neck, Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
A 34-year-old woman was located at the scene and police said she was taken to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.
Police said investigators learned that the suspect had fled the area with a small child. Police said the man was located and taken into custody and the child was not physically harmed.
The suspect, identified by police as a 40-year-old Mississauga man, faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Police said anyone with new information about the incident can contact Det.-Const. Musial at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5311.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's consumer price index: Increase slows to 2.9 per cent
Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.9 per cent year-over-year in January, Statistics Canada reported Tuesday morning, following a 3.4 per cent gain in December.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
Navalny's mother appeals to Putin to release her son's body so she can bury him with dignity
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appealed Tuesday to President Vladimir Putin to intervene and turn her son's body over to her so she can bury him with dignity.
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
McGill University floor fellows dumbfounded after being told their jobs are being eliminated
McGill University's floor fellows -- older students who live in dormitories alongside first-year pupils -- say they are devastated their jobs are being eliminated in favour of 'residence life facilitators.'
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
Huron, South Bruce OPP respond to ‘serious’ collision near Lucknow, Ont.
A road closure is expected to be in place for several hours following a “serious” collision east of Lucknow Tuesday morning, OPP said.
-
Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
-
Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect
A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Fatal shooting in Kitchener under investigation by SIU
The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in Kitchener.
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
-
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
-
Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
Ottawa
-
2 Ottawa drivers caught speeding on Highway 417 with one going 231km/h facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
Few flurries, cold temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Tuesday
It’s cold and snowy in Ottawa Tuesday morning, as it feels like -14 with the wind chill.
Windsor
-
Five displaced, 150K in damage after Logan Avenue fire
Five people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire broke out at a home on Logan Avenue Monday afternoon.
-
'Spirits are high' among striking Jamieson Laboratories workers on day 19 of strike
Nearing the three week mark of a strike at Jamieson Laboratories in Windsor, Ont., workers are digging down as the labour unrest stretches on.
-
What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen's Park for 2024
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here's what we know:
Barrie
-
$1.26M family health team funding in the Parry Sound-Muskoka region announced
More than $1M boost to help thousands get proper health care in Muskoka region.
-
Side-by-side ATV taken from farmer's Southgate land
A side-by-side ATV was taken from a farmer's property in Southgate Township Friday.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
4 charged with assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
-
Surgery saves N.S. bobcat caught in snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Winnipeg
-
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
-
Impaired driving charge laid after three-car crash in Manitoba
Six people were taken to the hospital on Monday evening following a three-car crash on a Manitoba highway.
-
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
Edmonton
-
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
-
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
-
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.