

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An adult has been transported to a hospital without vital signs after a fire broke out in Mississauga, according to Peel paramedics.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Fifth Line West and Dundas Street West around 11:45 a.m.

One person was found in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no word on whether the fire is still active.

More to come.