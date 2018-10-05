Mississauga house fire sends one person to hospital without vital signs: paramedics
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Mississauga on October 5, 2018.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 12:39PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 1:01PM EDT
An adult has been transported to a hospital without vital signs after a fire broke out in Mississauga, according to Peel paramedics.
Peel Regional Police say they responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Fifth Line West and Dundas Street West around 11:45 a.m.
One person was found in life-threatening condition, police said.
There is no word on whether the fire is still active.
More to come.