

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An adult male has been transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire broke out in Mississauga, according to police.

Peel Regional Police say they responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Fifth Line West and Dundas Street West around 11:45 a.m.

One person was found without vital signs, Peel paramedics said.

Police confirmed that the male victim was now in life-threatening condition at the hospital.

Neighbours identified the victim as 77-year-old Jack Shimano.

“I’m certainly concerned,” retired firefighter Robin Wight, who lives across the street, told CTV News Toronto. “When the ambulance left here with him you could see them doing CPR.”

Wight was one of the first people on scene at the fire. He noticed the heavy smoke and ran to the home.

“I opened up the side door. Couldn’t get in because of smoke. Got on my knees to call out Mr. Shimano’s name. Didn’t answer. Called out again, but he still didn’t answer – so I couldn’t get in.”

Wight ran back to his own home to call 9-1-1, passing mailman Reggie Santos on the way. Santos also went up to the home on fire and started to bang on the window, looking for Shimano.

“I went to one door, smoke came out,” he said. “I ran around to the other window and more smoke came out.”

Mississauga Fire Services Platoon Chief Alan Hills commended Wight’s fast thinking.

“Whenever we have our residents be able to call 9-1-1, sometimes when people are unable to because of their condition inside, that went a long way to help get crews on scene,” Hills said.

The two-alarm blaze was put out within an hour.

Both Santos and Wight said they heard the smoke alarm going off when they approached the home. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is now investigating the incident.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.