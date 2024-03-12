Mississauga house fire leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured
Two people have now died and two others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out on Bromsgrove Road, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Royal Windsor Drive, at around 3 a.m.
“We arrived on scene. Our firefighters reported heavy flames, heavy smoke, high heat conditions in the home,” Mississauga Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told reporters outside the home Tuesday.
“They reported two people who had self-evacuated the home on the front lawn. They had significant injuries. They were transported by Peel paramedics.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Rizzi added that crews were able to rescue two people from inside the residence and both also sustained significant injuries. Paramedics told CP24 that those two patients, an elderly woman and a middle-aged man, were vital signs absent when they were taken to hospital.
Police confirmed that the two patients pulled from the home later died in hospital.
“It is with profound sadness that we advise that this has been a fatal fire,” Rizzi told reporters.
The two other victims, a man and woman, remain in hospital. The female victim, police said, is currently in critical condition while the man sustained only minor injuries.
Police said they are not publicly identifying the two people who died at this time as next-of-kin have not yet been notified.
Emergency crews attend the scene of a fatal fire in Mississauga on March 12, 2024. (Courtney Heels)
On Tuesday morning, crews confirmed that a dog and a cat were also rescued from the home following the fire but the dog did not survive.
Rizzi initially said that she believed the fire was “suspicious in nature” and that the investigation into the cause and origin would be transferred to Peel Regional Police.
"Our firefighters when they went into the home and were doing the search of the home, they observed multiple points of origin for the fire and that is always suspicious for us so we have escalated this to the police," Rizzi said.
But on Tuesday afternoon, Jim Gillespie, an investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) said so far he has not found any indication that the fire is supsicious.
"At first glance, it could be interpreted that there may be more than one area of origin of this fire but once you look at it and you look at the fire spread, it is my opinion that there is one area of origin," Gillespie said.
"We won’t know until we are completely done but right now, there is nothing telling me that this is a suspicious fire."
The blaze, he said, is believed to have started on the main floor of the home and then spread to the basement.
Gillespie said so far, he has not found any evidence of working smoke detectors.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Kate's photo scandal shows how hard it is for the monarchy to control its narrative
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed 'photogate' — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
The truth behind those white streaks trailing behind jets in the sky
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.