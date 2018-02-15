Mississauga hit-and-run leaves elderly woman dead
A female pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run in Mississauga.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 9:37PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:32PM EST
An elderly woman is dead after a hit-and-run took place in Mississauga on Thursday evening, Peel Paramedics said.
The incident took place at around 8 p.m. in the area of Mavis Road and Knotty Pine Grove.
The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics told CP24.
Police said the vehicle involved in the collision did not remain on the scene following the crash but did not provide any description of it.
Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.