TORONTO -- A Mississauga fire station has been closed for a deep cleaning after a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire Chief Tim Beckett confirmed the news to CP24 on Sunday morning, noting that the individual is “well” despite the diagnosis.

As a precaution, he said that a number of employees who had direct contact with the firefighter have also been instructed to self-isolate at home by public health officials.

“We are still in the deep cleaning process (at the station) but we are able to respond with the crew (that was stationed there) from other locations,” Beckett said. “Fire operations remain normal.”

Sources have told CP24 that the fire station in question is fire station #116 near Tomken and Derry roads.

Beckett said that enhanced cleaning protocols have already put into place for fire stations and fire vehicles amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that there is also a screening process in place at fire station to ensure employees are not reporting to work while exhibiting symptoms.