

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A principal at a Mississauga elementary school has been charged after $30,000 of school funding was unaccounted for.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board notified Peel Regional Police of “discrepancies in cash handling procedures” back in June.

“At that time it was alleged that more than $30,000 of school funds was missing,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

The school board confirmed to CP24 on Thursday evening that school in question is St. Raymond Elementary School.

After an investigation into the matter was conducted, officers charged 53-year-old David Clifford, of Toronto, in connection with the incident. He is now facing a charge of fraud over $5,000 and is expected to appear in court at an undecided date.

Clifford has been on a leave for the “past several months,” the school board said.