TORONTO -- One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Mississauga Saturday evening.

Peel police say a single-motorcycle collision occurred in a parking lot in the Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive area, south of Courtneypark Drive East, just before 6:30 p.m.

A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.