

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The driver of a vehicle involved in a Mississauga crash on Monday night has succumbed to their injuries.

Two vehicles collided on Tomken Road near Highway 407 at around 7:15 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries and another person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau investigates.