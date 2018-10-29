Mississauga crash leaves one person dead
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 9:24PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 29, 2018 9:33PM EDT
The driver of a vehicle involved in a Mississauga crash on Monday night has succumbed to their injuries.
Two vehicles collided on Tomken Road near Highway 407 at around 7:15 p.m., according to Peel Regional Police.
The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
One person was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries and another person was taken from the scene to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau investigates.