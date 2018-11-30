

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 65-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night.

The incident took place in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.

The female pedestrian was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said the two vehicles involved in the collision both remained at the scene.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.