Mississauga crash leaves 65-year-old female pedestrian dead
The scene of a Mississauga collision on Nov. 30, 2018 that left a 65-year-old woman dead is seen.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 8:57PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 10:06PM EST
A 65-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night.
The incident took place in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Duncairn Drive just before 8 p.m.
The female pedestrian was taken from the scene to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries but she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators said the two vehicles involved in the collision both remained at the scene.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.