TORONTO
Toronto

    • Mississauga collision leaves motorcyclist with critical injuries

    A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.

    Peel police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Dixie Road between Rathburn Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East after 1:30 p.m.

    The motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.

