

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a break-in in Mississauga earlier this month that had the particular misfortune of coming face-to-face with a security camera on the premises.

Investigators say that on March 10, officers on patrol responded to a call for a break and enter in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Dubonet Drive.

The two suspects allegedly smashed a glass sliding door to gain entry to the home.

In the video, a man in black glasses speaks in Spanish after spotting the camera pointed right at him.

He then grabs the camera and unsuccessfully attempts to disable it. He asks the other suspect, who he referred to as “Carlos,” for assistance.

The first suspect repeats the world “pila” several times, which means “battery” in English.

The suspects allegedly went to the home’s upstairs area and took jewelry and electronics before fleeing the scene.

Photos and security camera footage of both suspects was released on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 11 Division at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.