Missing Toronto woman found
A Toronto father was worried about his daughter, who left their house for a walk on Wednesday evening.
Early Friday morning, at around 3:20 a.m., Toronto police confirmed she was found and returned home.
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
World risks losing 1 language a month over the next 40 years at current rate: study
A language could be lost every month over the next four decades if steps aren't taken to preserve them, a new study suggests, with certain Indigenous languages at greatest risk of disappearing.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Hassan Diab's supporters urge Canada to rebuff extradition after guilty verdict
Supporters of Hassan Diab are calling on Canada to refuse any new extradition request from France after a court found the Ottawa sociology professor guilty of a 1980 bombing.
700 military members without heat or hot water at CFB Petawawa due to PSAC strike
About 700 military members living on base at CFB Petawawa are without heat or hot water after some federal workers were deemed non-essential during the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
'Very difficult situation:' Canadians in Khartoum take shelter amid violence
Amid violence in Sudan, Khartoum's airport is inaccessible and Canada's foreign affairs minister said Thursday that there are currently no means of evacuating Canadians from the country.
'Lower that baby's voice!': Watch passenger's midair tantrum over infant crying
An angry plane passenger was caught on camera throwing a tantrum of his own over a crying infant aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Baltimore to Florida.
New Ontario Volkswagen EV battery plant to create 3,000 jobs
Volkswagen's massive new electric-vehicle battery plant, being built in southwestern Ontario, could eventually grow to be the automaker's biggest gigafactory in the world, the CEO of the company's battery arm said Friday.
Montreal
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
Montreal's REM nearly ready to take commuters aboard
After months of controversy, labour shortages, and delays, Montreal's light-rail train line, the REM, is nearly ready to take commuters aboard. Journalists got a sneak peek Friday into the Brossard station on the South Shore as it is preparing to open its doors.
Coroner says Montreal police used unnecessary force, lacked training in man's death
A coroner's report into the 2017 death of a man killed by Montreal police says arresting officers used unnecessary force and lacked proper training in de-escalation tactics.
London
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
South Bruce leaders heading to Finland for nuclear waste tour
South Bruce leaders will be heading to Finland. Not for its fjords and food, but for an up-close look at the world’s first underground nuclear waste storage facility.
Kitchener
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
11,000 Six Nations students out of school due to federal strike
A strike by federal workers means students in Six Nations of the Grand River are out of school for the third straight day.
Melinda Vasilije’s sister gives tearful testimony during Ager Hasan trial
The sister of Melinda Vasilije gave tearful testimony on the stand as the trial of Ager Hasan continued Friday.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
Cobalt mayor resigns, citing online bullying and disinformation
The mayor of Cobalt resigned this week, citing online bullying. Mita Gibson, who is transgender and uses the pronouns ‘they’ and ‘them,’ tendered their resignation on Tuesday.
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Ottawa
Ottawa River levels expected to 'stabilize' this weekend
Water levels are expected to stabilize along the Ottawa River through the Ottawa area this weekend, but officials warn heavy rain in the forecast may cause levels to rise in some areas next week.
Treasury Board president confident a deal can be reached as PSAC strike enters third day
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as 155,000 public service workers spend a third day on the picket line.
Windsor
What's that smell? City officials offer insight
Residents in several areas of the city have noticed a foul smell permeating through the air over the past 24 hours — but what could it be?
Windsor police seek suspect in two separate drugstore thefts
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a $2,000 camera from a downtown drugstore.
Barrie
Highway 400 collision under investigation
One person is in serious condition following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford.
Remains found in Springwater Township not linked to Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance
As police investigate the discovery of remains in Springwater Township, OPP investigators say there is no reason to believe it has anything to do with the disappearance of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri.
Man in critical condition after fight breaks out in Barrie's east end, suspect wanted
Yellow police tape surrounds a large area in an east-end Barrie neighbourhood as police investigate a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital in serious condition.
Atlantic
Dartmouth hotel with 190 beds to be used as temporary housing as need expands
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
Nova Scotia judges describes rising violence, tension in Halifax-area provincial jail
A Nova Scotia judge's ruling released Friday sheds light on rising violence and intimidation among inmates in a Halifax jail.
Calgary
Sticker shock: White supremacist decals repeatedly stuck on Little Free Library
Calgary police are investigating a series of hate-motivated incidents in the community of Cedarbrae that saw a Little Free Library location repeatedly vandalised.
"Get them happy, healthy, centred': Youth Culinary Arts Program provides training for those most at risk
Wood's Homes' Youth Culinary Arts Program Market is open for business.
Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables
Protecting the environment can seem daunting for individuals but even small acts can really make a difference.
Winnipeg
Manitoba may re-examine rail relocation following train derailment
A train derailment closed a stretch of a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare Friday and prompted Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to refloat the billion-dollar idea of relocating rail lines outside the city.
Three Winnipeg police officers facing assault charges: IIU
Three Winnipeg police officers are facing charges after a man was injured during an arrest in April 2022, following an investigation by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU).
Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg
A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.
Vancouver
Film explores B.C. woman's experience with magic mushrooms to ease cancer anxiety
Laurie Brooks never thought she'd one day use magic mushrooms and advocate for the ability of others to do the same.
First Nations in B.C. died at a much higher rate from toxic drugs, health authority
The chief medical officer of British Columbia's First Nations Health Authority says the toxic drug crisis in 2022 was the most devastating year so far for Indigenous people, their families, and communities.
ICBC improperly held man 50% responsible for accident, ordered to reimburse him $4,875: CRT
A man who was involved in a collision in North Vancouver two years ago was not at fault, according to B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal, which has ordered ICBC to reimburse him nearly $5,000 in damages.
Edmonton
'He's had a phenomenal year': Fuhr, Oilers great and diehard fan, happy to see record fall to Skinner
It's been 32 years since Grant Fuhr played a game for the blue and orange but his name keeps coming up during Oilers broadcasts.
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
More Stony Plain Road closures coming next week
Stony Plain Road will be closed to pedestrians and traffic between 131 Street and 139 Street as crews tear up sidewalks and roads in the area.