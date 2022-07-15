Missing Toronto man Raheem White’s body found at Sunnyside Beach, mother says

The body of a missing Toronto man has been found at a west end beach more than seven months after he disappeared, according to his mother.

Rosemarie White says the body of her son, Raheem White, was discovered this week at Sunnyside Beach, located along Lake Ontario’s Humber Bay.

Early Friday morning, Toronto Police confirmed that the 26-year-old had been located on Monday, July 11, shortly before 10 a.m.

The cause of Raheem’s death is unknown.

“Now we have to investigate what has happened and bring out the truth as to what happened from the date he went missing,” Rosemarie wrote to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

Raheem was reported missing on December 1, 2021 and was last seen in the area of Kenneth Avenue and Indian Road, shortly after 3:30 p.m.

A vehicle driven by Raheem at the time of his disappearance was located by investigators in a parking lot on Lakeshore Boulevard West near Sunnyside Beach and had his wallet and personal belongings inside, but his cellphone was unaccounted for.

White was working as a delivery driver and a DJ at the time of his disappearance.

Raheem White (Handout provided by Rosemarie White)

In May, Rosemarie told CTV News Toronto that she felt the police investigation had begun to stall.

She said she had often received messages from individuals claiming they saw her son, but by the time tips were investigated they were no longer relevant.

Police confirmed that Rosemarie was granted her first formal interview with the force on May 11, nearly six months after Raheem was reported missing.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Abby Neufeld.