

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are relieved that a missing 33-year-old Toronto man who went missing on Monday has now been found.

The man was last spotted by a neighbour near his apartment in the area of Broadview and Danforth avenues sometime between 10 a.m. and noon on Monday.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday morning, the missing man’s sister said her brother, who has autism, was likely very scared and would be looking for help.

“Everyone in the neighbourhood seems to know him. He likes to walk around listening to his music. He is very social so he talks to everybody. He is very friendly, very approachable,” she said.

“He’d definitely be scared and shaken. He’s probably crying.”

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police confirmed that the man had been found safe.

Police say he made his own way home and is in good health.