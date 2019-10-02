

Lexy Benedict , CTV News Toronto





Police say 18-year-old missing McMaster University student has been found safe.

Chinese citizen Ling Jie Huang was located safely in York Region by Hamilton police, authorities said.

Huang recently began studying at the university, and was last seen leaving her residence in Ancaster on Sunday.

Police, who initially said Huang may have been abducted, are still investigating her disappearance.

Information about the case can be provided to Det. Tom Hutton of the police service’s Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.