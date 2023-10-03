Toronto

    • Missing man, 87, last seen sailing on Lake Ontario

    Manfred, or Fred, 87, can be seen above. He has been missing since Friday after taking a sailboat onto Lake Ontario. (DRPS) Manfred, or Fred, 87, can be seen above. He has been missing since Friday after taking a sailboat onto Lake Ontario. (DRPS)

    Police are searching for an elderly man who was last seen on Friday sailing out of Frenchman’s Bay on Lake Ontario.

    Manfred, otherwise known as Fred, was reported missing after Durham police officers attended his home, in the area of Bayly Street and St Martins Drive in Pickering, Ont., to conduct a wellness check. The 87-year-old man could not be located at the residence, sparking a missing persons investigation, police said.

    Investigators have since determined that Manfred left his home on Sept. 29, and was last seen boarding his sailboat, moored at the Frenchman’s Bay Marina, about a five-minute drive south from his home, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

    He has not been heard from or seen since.

    Manfred is described by police as a white male with a medium build and grey hair. He stands five-foot-ten tall and was last seen wearing an orange or red hat, a blue shirt, and beige pants, they said.

    His sailboat, dubbed Passat, is 25 feet long with a blue haul, police said. It is registered under Ontario ID 50E99759.

