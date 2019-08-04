Missing elderly woman with dementia located safely: police
Missing elderly woman with dementia has been located by police.
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 4, 2019 10:37PM EDT
Toronto police said an elderly woman with dementia who went missing in Scarborough on Sunday morning has been located safe and sound.
The woman was reported missing after being last seen around 7.30 a.m. today in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.
At around 10:30 p.m., police tweeted that she has been found safe and sound.