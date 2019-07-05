Missing elderly woman found safe and sound, police say
A Toronto police cruiser is seen on July 5, 2019 during the search for an elderly woman who was later found safe and sound.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 6:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 5, 2019 8:33AM EDT
A missing elderly woman with dementia has been located safe and sound, police say.
The 81-year-old had been last seen in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area at around 8 p.m. on Thursday and police were growing increasingly concerned for her safety due to the extreme heat.
On Friday morning, a command post was set up as police stepped up their search but by 8:30 a.m. the woman had been located by officers in 51 Division.
Police tell CP24 that the woman was checked out by paramedics as a precaution but is believed to be OK.