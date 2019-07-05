

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A missing elderly woman with dementia has been located safe and sound, police say.

The 81-year-old had been last seen in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area at around 8 p.m. on Thursday and police were growing increasingly concerned for her safety due to the extreme heat.

On Friday morning, a command post was set up as police stepped up their search but by 8:30 a.m. the woman had been located by officers in 51 Division.

Police tell CP24 that the woman was checked out by paramedics as a precaution but is believed to be OK.