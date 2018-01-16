

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man who left his Whitby home this weekend and never returned.

Eighty-nine-year-old James Pearson was last seen by a family member on Jan. 13 at his apartment near Brock and Burns streets.

The family told police that they became aware of his disappearance on Monday after one of them went to check on him at home and realized he had not been there “for some time.”

Police say Pearson often walks around Whitby and may have been spotted at a McDonald’s at Brock Street near Highway 401 late Sunday night. But, they say it’s also possible he boarded a GO Train and travelled to the Toronto area.

No other sightings of him have been reported.

One of Pearson’s granddaughters has taken to Twitter in the day’s following his disappearance to ask for help locating him.

I dont even think I can sleep tonight, I keep checking my phone hoping that someone has seen him. It’s so cold out and I’m very worried. Just want to know my grandpa is home safe ���� — bri (@bripearsonn) January 16, 2018

In a series of tweets, the granddaughter said Pearson, also known as “Jim,” has not been diagnosed as having Alzheimer’s but suffers from “very extreme loss of memory.”

“He was last known to be in the Whitby area but he is known to take the GO Train often,” a tweet by Bri Pearson reads. “He tends to go to McDonald’s a lot since it is something he can remember.”

She also tweeted that Pearson often visits the Harvey’s on Consumers Drive, the Whitby Library on Dundas Street, a Scotiabank location on Highway 2, Union Station’s York Concourse and the Eaton Centre.

My family is very worried especially in this weather and we just want him home safe. If anyone has any information please message me https://t.co/lMiU7ka2So — bri (@bripearsonn) January 15, 2018

In a more recent tweet, posted this afternoon, Pearson said the family is “still searching” but have no further updates on his whereabouts.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO Transit officers are “keeping an eye out” for Pearson.

“We have not given up, all staff are looking for Jim,” Aikins wrote in a tweet this afternoon. “His photo has been circulated broadly. We are especially concentrating on Whitby Station, LSE and York Concourse. Let’s bring Jim home.”

We are keeping an eye out for your grandpa. Please keep us posted and let me know how we can help https://t.co/l7Hgl387PM — Anne Marie Aikins (@femwriter) January 16, 2018

Pearson is described as a white male with grey hair, approximately five-foot-five and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ‘Giants’ toque, running shoes and a heavy navy blue, down-filled coat that sits at his knees. Police say it’s possible he was wearing track pants underneath the coat.

Anyone who spots Pearson should call police or Crime Stoppers immediately.