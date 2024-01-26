TORONTO
    • Missing elderly couple last seen in Vaughan located by police

    A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022. A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image. Dec. 21, 2022.
    York Regional Police say they have now found a missing vulnerable elderly couple last seen in Vaughan on Thursday.

    The couple was last seen in the area of Weston and Rutherford roads at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    They have now been located and reunited with their family, police said in an update on Friday. 

