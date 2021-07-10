Advertisement
MIssing 84-year-old man has been located, Toronto police say
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 12:41PM EDT
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Police have located an 84-year-old man who went missing in downtown Toronto on Friday.
The man was last seen on July 9, 2021, at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Victoria and Shuter streets.
On Saturday evening, police announced that they had found the 84-year-old man. They did not say where he was located.
Police thanked the public for assisting them in their search.