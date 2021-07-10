TORONTO -- Police have located an 84-year-old man who went missing in downtown Toronto on Friday.

The man was last seen on July 9, 2021, at 11:35 a.m. in the area of Victoria and Shuter streets.

On Saturday evening, police announced that they had found the 84-year-old man. They did not say where he was located.

Police thanked the public for assisting them in their search.