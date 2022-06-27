Missing 81-year-old Brampton woman found dead in pond: police
Missing 81-year-old Brampton woman found dead in pond: police
An 81-year-old Brampton woman who went missing on Sunday evening has been found dead in a pond, Peel police say.
Pasho Bassi was last seen at her residence in the area of Cottrelle Boulevard and McVean Drive around 8 p.m. She was reported missing to police on Monday morning.
Police then conducted an extensive search of the area and called aerial support, prompting an OPP helicopter to join the operation.
Around 5 p.m., police said the helicopter spotted a body in a pond near Hunstpoint and McVean drives.
Police tape is seen around a Brampton pond where a missing woman has been found dead.'
Police later confirmed that the body belonged to Bassi.
"At this point, we do not believe or have any information to indicate that this circumstance is suspicious. However, we will work closely with the coroner's office and await their final report," Const. Sarah Patten said.
"We do want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones and friends of Mrs. Bassi. And we are going to provide any necessary support that they need."
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
3 killed, dozens injured in truck-train crash in Missouri
A passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed Monday in a remote, rural area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
New double crater seen on the moon after mystery rocket impact
The moon has a new double crater after a rocket body collided with its surface on March 4.
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant COVID-19 strain in Ontario
A new subvariant of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, health officials say.
Montreal
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
Black blood donors needed: Hema-Quebec lacking matches for seriously ill Black patients
Black Quebecers suffering from serious disease like sickle cell anemia need more Black blood donors, whose blood is most likely to match their own. Hema-Quebec is trying to reach these 'under-represented' potential donors.
-
Federal government signs $221-million agreement with Quebec for long-term care homes
The federal government has signed an agreement with Quebec to provide $221 million in funding for long-term care homes in the province to address 'gaps in infection control' and staffing issues highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
London
-
SIU clears LPS officer in shooting death of London man last October
The Special Investigations Unit has found that a London police officer did not commit a criminal offence in the shooting death of tennis coach Justin Bourassa last October.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaulted
Four London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
Jaxx is back: Owner recovers dog stolen during vehicle theft
A dog at the center of a search after the vehicle he was in was stolen, has finally been found and reunited with his owners.
Kitchener
-
Courts will decide future of Kitchener encampment
As eviction day at a downtown Kitchener encampment looms, the region is doubling down that no one will be forcibly removed from the site on June 30 – the date it has said everyone living there must leave by.
-
Fire in Cambridge prompts road closure
A section of Boxwood Drive in Cambridge was closed Monday evening as crews responded to a fire at an industrial property.
-
Evidence of gunshot found in Kitchener neighbourhood
Evidence of gunfire has been found in the area of Avalon Place in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden
Sudbury Shared Harvest helped open a new accessible community garden at Ryan Heights Playground in the city.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shooting
OPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
Ottawa
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ottawa Senators great Daniel Alfredsson named to Hockey Hall of Fame
Former Ottawa Senators captain Daniel Alfredsson has been named to the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Windsor
-
'We need a miracle!' Windsor food bank broken into night before Miracle Food Drive
Staff and volunteers at Divine Mercy Food Bank on Wyandotte Street East are hoping for a miracle after they say they were broken into early Monday morning.
-
Ford Fireworks excitement: Local residents and businesses anticipate biggest show yet
Businesses in the downtown area are excited for their sales to shoot up as the Ford Fireworks return to the Detroit River for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Running vehicle stolen from South Windsor parking lot prompts reminder from police
Police were able to quickly recover a vehicle that was stolen Saturday after it had been left running in a South Windsor parking lot.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigating after man poses as OPP officer at traffic stop
Barrie police are warning the public to be cautious when getting pulled over after two suspicious traffic incidents in recent weeks.
-
Young person suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near MacTier
Paramedics rushed a young person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Georgian Bay Township near MacTier.
-
Speed cushions aim to accelerate safety on Barrie streets
Barrie officials are hoping the new pair of speed cushions on Montserrand Street will provide a big safety boost in the neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
N.S. expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster doses, suggests waiting until fall to book appointments
Nova Scotia is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses to include anyone aged 50 and over, however health officials are suggesting people wait to book appointments until the fall.
-
N.B. advocates plan rallies, fundraisers to support U.S. and Canadian abortion access organizations
After a weekend full of rallies and protests across North America, the outrage after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade hasn’t died down.
-
N.B. RCMP search for missing 82-year-old woman, vehicle located near bridge in Bouctouche
Richibucto RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B.
Calgary
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.
-
Calgary’s ambulance wait times under fire after 3-year-old taken to hospital in fire truck
Ambulance wait times are coming under fire again after a three-year-old Calgary girl was rushed to hospital over the weekend by the fire department.
-
Colorado Avalanche players with ties to southern Alberta on top of the world as Stanley Cup Champions
It was a historic win for the Colorado Avalanche last night as they dethroned the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Lightning, to claim their third Stanley Cup.
Winnipeg
-
Health Sciences Centre ER desperate for staff, paramedics to fill gaps
Paramedics will be supplementing emergency department staffing at Manitoba’s largest hospital, a direct result of an ongoing nursing shortage.
-
City planning 200 projects this year, leading to longer-lasting roads
You don't have to tell Jubilee Avenue homeowner John Haynes road construction season is in full swing.
-
Strong winds, high water levels lead to flooding along western shores of Lake Winnipeg
People living in and around Gimli, Man. are cleaning up after high lake levels and heavy winds caused flooding along the western shores of Lake Winnipeg.
Vancouver
-
'You think I could do that to a bear?' B.C. brothers awed by pet cat after caught-on-camera face-off
The Sturrock brothers describe their cat Tigger – a two-year-old Bengal – as a "ferocious beast" who stares down and scares off even the largest neighbourhood dogs. But last week, the fearless feline took things to a whole new level.
-
Ready to retire? B.C. Premier John Horgan's comments spark speculation
There is speculation John Horgan could be preparing to announce his retirement, following comments the B.C. premier made in a recent radio interview.
-
Animal activists plead not guilty as jury trial begins on mischief, break-and-enter charges
Three people accused of mischief and break-and-enter in relation to an Abbotsford hog farm pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their jury trial on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
-
Coun. Janz facing complaint over retweet calling police officer a 'pig'
An Edmonton city councillor on Monday both apologized for a social media post he shared and called an attempt to have him sanctioned for it a "smear job."
-
'It was political satire': Lynne Hoff discusses her controversial parade float
The owner of a contentious Alberta parade float that sparked controversy after photos of it began circulating online this weekend is speaking out.