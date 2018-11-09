

The Canadian Press





ZORRA TOWNSHIP, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say two sets of 19th century bones that went missing from Hamilton were recovered after a teen stopped a break-in at his home in a neighbouring community.

Police say the 14-year-old boy saw a man and a woman trying to force their way into his locked home on Nov. 1, the same day the bones were reported missing to Hamilton police.

OPP say the teen confronted the woman when she got into the house, prompting her to flee to a vehicle where the man was allegedly loading stolen property.

Police say the suspects drove off in the vehicle, which was later found abandoned with the 19th century leg bones inside.

The human remains, which had been found at a construction site, had allegedly been stolen from the parked vehicle of an archaeological company that was taking them for secure storage.

Police say the man was later arrested in London, Ont., on offences unrelated either to the bones or the incidents at the teen's house. The woman, described as in her mid 20s with bright pink hair, is still at large.