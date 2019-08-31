

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police say a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon has been found.

The young girl was last seen near Jane Street and Exbury Road around 5 p.m., police say.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said that the girl had been found "safe and sound."

"We appreciate all of your concern," police said in a tweet.