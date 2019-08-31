Missing 13-year-old last seen in North York has been found
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Police say a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday afternoon has been found.
The young girl was last seen near Jane Street and Exbury Road around 5 p.m., police say.
Around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, police said that the girl had been found "safe and sound."
"We appreciate all of your concern," police said in a tweet.