Missing 10-year-old boy found safe after disappearing from Newmarket home

A 10-year-old boy who disappeared from a Newmarket home on Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Police say they received a call about the boy’s disappearance from a home in the area of William Booth Avenue and Davis Drive at around 10:30 a.m.

A command post was set up at Upper Canada Mall and police searched the nieghbourhood by foot and by air.

The boy was then found at an undsiclosed location at around 12:30 p.m.

In a message posted to Twitter, police said that the boy was safe.

"Thank you to our community for the assistance," they said.