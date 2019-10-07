

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





If you didn’t have the chance to visit Nuit Blanche this year, you’re in luck because some of the artwork is still open to the public.

This year, thousands of people flooded the streets to catch a glimpse of the nearly 90 art projects around downtown Toronto and Scarborough.

Eight of the art pieces are still on display, and here’s where you can find them.

Lunar Garden

In the largest Japanese-inspired garden he’s ever made, artist Daniel Arsham brings the moon to downtown Toronto. The garden also hosts his iconic brightly-coloured sand and sculptures. The artwork is at Nathan Phillips Square until Oct. 12.

Ephemeral Artifacts

This sonic, sculpture and performance installation aims to slow time, space and the senses. The piece is at Scarborough Town Centre until Oct. 13.

Scarborough Royalty

Artist Durothethird makes royalty of everyone in this immersive installation combining graffiti with sculpture. The piece is a tribute to his hometown, Scarborough. It’s located at Albert Campbell Square until Oct. 14.

Tepknuset

Award-winning artist Jordan Bennett’s new sculptural reflects on Mi’kmaq visual culture to depict narratives around land and home. You can find it at the Albert Campbell Square, Galleria level, until Oct. 14.

Reconnected STC

This art project by Mark "Kurupt" Stoddart reconnects the local community in Scarborough with some of its “many extraordinary” members. It’s at the pathway between the TTC RT Station and Scarborough Town Centre until Oct. 14.

Stronghold

This project is an immersive experience that repurposes common objects to explore the Fort York National Historic Site as an “archetype o power and privilege.” It’s at Fort York until Oct. 20.

Hoarding

This work uses several amounts of hazard tape to wrap the pillars of the Bentway, in the Fort York National Historic Site. It creates a “monumental, immersive installation that becomes animated in the wind.” It’s there until Oct. 20.

Life of the Earth

Artist Director X launched his “thought-provoking” Life of the Earth project, a follow-up to his Death of the Sun, which, the City of Toronto said, wowed crowds at Nuit Blanche 2016. The project is created in partnership with the Ontario Science Centre, which is where it’s located until Jan. 5.