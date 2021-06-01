TORONTO -- Mirvish Productions has announced a new date for what's billed as Toronto's first indoor theatre presentation since the pandemic shut down live performance venues.

The theatre giant plans to stage the Donmar Warehouse production of "Blindness," a socially distanced sound installation, on Aug. 4.

The Canadian premiere of the show will unfold under health and safety measures on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Audiences will be limited to 50 people per performance and be seated in pods of one or two.

Everyone in attendance, including all staff, will be masked.

"Blindness" was originally supposed to premiere in the city in November but the second and third waves of COVID-19 halted those plans.

Mirvish says it feels confident it can schedule the show for August now that Ontario's vaccine rollout is well underway and the province has announced its three-step reopening plan.

Juliet Stevenson voices the Storyteller/Doctor's wife in "Blindness," which traces the rise and end of a global pandemic.

Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens adapted Nobel Prize-winner Jose Saramago's dystopian novel "Blindness" as a sound installation directed by Walter Meierjohann with sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 23.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.