TORONTO -- Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its Toronto theatres in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cancellations take effect starting with Saturday's matinees and run until April 12. Affected shows include "Hamilton," "Come From Away," "Summer," and "Us/Them." "The Boy Friend," which had a limited engagement, had its entire run cancelled.

"For the first time in my family's history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres," said David Mirvish, the entertainment company's founder, in a statement. "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff.

"We will attempt to reschedule as many performances as possible when conditions become appropriate."

Mirvish Productions is offering an exchange or refund for any ticket for shows up to April 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.