Mirvish Productions suspends performances to help limit spread of COVID-19
Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016, in New York. Mirvish Productions is warning customers to steer clear of online resellers hawking seats to the Toronto production of "Hamilton" before tickets even go on sale. The Toronto theatre company revealed Tuesday that the box office for the smash musical will open on Oct. 28. It says shortly after the announcement, an online reseller was touting tickets to the show for as much as seven times their face value. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Evan Agostini
TORONTO -- Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its Toronto theatres in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cancellations take effect starting with Saturday's matinees and run until April 12. Affected shows include "Hamilton," "Come From Away," "Summer," and "Us/Them." "The Boy Friend," which had a limited engagement, had its entire run cancelled.
"For the first time in my family's history in theatre, I have had to make the difficult decision to close our theatres," said David Mirvish, the entertainment company's founder, in a statement. "Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patrons, artists and staff.
"We will attempt to reschedule as many performances as possible when conditions become appropriate."
Mirvish Productions is offering an exchange or refund for any ticket for shows up to April 12.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2020.