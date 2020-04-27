TORONTO -- Toronto’s biggest theatre company has postponed its 2020 season until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release issued Monday, Mirvish Productions said that it will begin its new season in January 2021.

“Theatre is a collaborative art form and one that cannot exist without an audience,” David Mirvish said in a statement. “For the health and safety of all the artists, crew and staff working in our theatre, and for that of our audience, I think it is best to begin our new season — which traditionally has always started in September — until January of the new year.”

Productions were suspended in mid-March as provincial and municipal health officials put restrictions in place to prevent large gatherings in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.

The suspension was meant to last until April 12.

“I have every confidence in our leaders and in the hardworking, selfless people who are at the vanguard of finding medical and scientific solutions. I truly believe they will succeed in getting our world back to health. I hope that this happens sooner than later,” Mirvish said.

"But an entire season of shows takes a lot of planning and coordination with hundreds and hundreds of theatre professionals from around the world, so I believe it is to everyone’s benefit to make this change at this time.”

Shows impacted include "Hamilton," "Come From Away," "Summer," and "Us/Them." "The Boy Friend" had to cancel its entire run.

Mirvish said that if theatres were to reopen earlier, the company would be able to resume performances of “Come From Away” at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

At the same time, he said that performances would not resume until they have been “given clear directions from the public health authorities that it is safe to do so.”

“If that should mean we won’t be able to open until later than January, we will delay longer. We will not do anything that will jeopardize anyone’s health and safety.”