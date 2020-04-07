TORONTO -- As Torontonians come to grips with COVID-19 and the dark days that could lie ahead, the city’s biggest theatre company is offering residents a chance to see their name up in lights.

Mirvish Productions is asking the public for help in creating new inspirational and instructive slogans amid the pandemic to be displayed on the marquees of two of its largest venues.

“You may know the slogan used at the start of the Second World War in the UK to inspire citizens to stay safe. It began with ‘Keep Calm,’” the company said in a news release issued Tuesday. “In the spirit of that slogan, Mirvish Productions is asking all Torontonians to create new slogans that are inspirational and instructional in these turbulent days.”

The company provided a few examples of potential slogans, including: “Keep Calm and Stay Home”, Our Health Is In Your Hands”, “Wash Them Frequently” and “Your Vigilance, Your Patience, Your Resolution Will Keep Us All Safe.”

The rules are simple.

Write a short, instructive and inspirational slogan and make your submission online. Slogans that have a theatrical reference or connection will get bonus points. “It could be a play title, or a lyric from a well-known song from a musical, or even a famous theatre person's name.”

From there, the best slogans will be showcased on the digital marquees of the Princess of Wales Theatre and the Ed Mirvish Theatre, as well as Mirvish Productions’ social media platforms and website. The winner’s name will also be published and will receive a $100 Mirvish Gift Card to be used to purchase tickets or subscriptions for future seasons.

Mirvish Productions suspended performances at all of its Toronto theatres in response to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 14. Affected shows include the super popular "Hamilton," "Come From Away," "Summer," and "Us/Them."

“This is your chance to get your name in lights on the marquees of two of the continent's premiere venues and be able to enjoy great theatre on us (when the theatres are reopened once the Covid-19 pandemic has passed)!”

Two winners will be chosen every Monday in April.