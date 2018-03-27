Ministry of Labour investigating after worker falls off roof of building at Billy Bishop
Emergency services parked outside Billy Bishop Airport where a man reportedly fell from the roof of a building on March 27, 2018.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:06PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 12:46PM EDT
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a male worker fell off the roof of a building at Billy Bishop Airport this morning.
Toronto police say the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a building on the island side of the airport.
The victim was reportedly unconscious when emergency crews arrived. His current condition has not been made public.
Toronto Paramedics confirmed that they attended the scene but have provided few other details about the incident.
