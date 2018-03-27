

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a male worker fell off the roof of a building at Billy Bishop Airport this morning.

Toronto police say the incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. at a building on the island side of the airport.

The victim was reportedly unconscious when emergency crews arrived. His current condition has not been made public.

Toronto Paramedics confirmed that they attended the scene but have provided few other details about the incident.

More to come…