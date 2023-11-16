TORONTO
Toronto

    • Minister Lecce to make announcement in Brampton Thursday

    Lecce

    Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement in Brampton on Thursday

    Lecce will be joined by Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu, alongside the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education, Patrice Barnes.

    The announcement is scheduled to take place at Busy Bees Childcare Centre in Brampton at 1:30 p.m.

    CTV News Toronto will livestream the event as it takes place.

    More to come…

