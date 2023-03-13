Minister Alghabra to make announcement that will 'benefit' Canadian air passengers in Toronto

Canada’s Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghabra, is scheduled to make an announcement in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday that the government says will benefit Canadian air passengers.

The announcement will take place at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Terminal 1 at 10 a.m.

Alghabra will be joined by MP for Mississauga–Streetsville Rechie Valdez and MP for Brampton Centre, Shafqat Ali.

All three politicians will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement, according to a release issued Monday.

Last month, the Minister said that Canada's airline protocols need to be "reviewed" while testifying at the House transport committee hearings after thousands of Canadian travellers were left delayed or stranded over the recent holiday season.

Testifying alongside a panel of departmental officials, he said that a "full examination of what happened" is already underway and that the federal government would take action accordingly.

"Our government is not hiding. We are going to assume our responsibilities and the industry must assume theirs… We will continue to work together so that this never happens again," he said.

With files from CTV New Ottawa's Rachel Aiello.