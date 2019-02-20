

CTV News Toronto





A water main break in Etobicoke’s Eatonville neighbourhood caused a headache for some homeowners on Wednesday morning.

The water main ruptured shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Cowley Avenue, near Martin Grove Road.

While crews shut off the water fairly quickly, stopping the flow on the street, Toronto police said a few homes in the area were affected by the break.

Some homeowners were spotted putting up plywood near sidewalks to prevent water from coming onto their property. Reports from the scene suggest the water spilled from Cowley Avenue onto adjacent side streets.

According to authorities, one home sustained some minimal damage after water leaked into the basement.

Photos and video from the scene show firefighters and police blocking a portion of the roadway while crews worked to clear drain the water.