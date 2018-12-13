Mimico stabbing sends man to hospital in critical condition
Police are investigating a stabbing in Mimico this morning.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 7:33AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 8:27AM EST
A man is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mimico this morning.
The incident happened near Brookers Lane and Lake Shore Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m.
The victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Police say the victim was stabbed by a woman, who has now been arrested.
Officers are continuing to investigate.