Milton pharmacy robbery sees 3 arrested, 1 suspect outstanding

Three suspects have been arrested, and one is outstanding, following a pharmacy robbery that happened in Milton, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

Police say there was an armed robbery at Bonafide Compounding Pharmacy in the Britannia Road and Leger Way area at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Three suspects allegedly entered the pharmacy and stole cash before fleeing the scene in a stolen white Honda CRV driven by a fourth suspect.

Police located the vehicle shortly after, and a collision occurred between a police cruiser and the alleged suspect vehicle in the Thompson Road and Main Street East area.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision, and the suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot.

During this time, police said multiple schools in the area -- such as the FirstOnation Arts Centre -- were placed in a hold and secure as officers searched for the suspects. Police say that the hold and secure ended at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police were able to locate and arrest three suspects and recover a handgun in their search. Police did not identify the suspects.

A fourth suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 902-825-4777 ext. 2416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.